Financial planner Amanda Neely shares hard-learned lessons about building financial security in a commission-based career from her clients who are real estate professionals.

When I started working with real estate agents in 2018, I thought the most successful ones had zero financial challenges. After all, they would seem to have closings regularly and assistants to handle all the paperwork. Surely, they were enjoying a life of financial freedom.

I was wrong. Dead wrong.

It wasn’t until I witnessed dozens of successful agents struggle through market downturns, watched top producers burn through six-figure incomes with nothing to show for it and saw talented professionals leave the industry simply because they couldn’t handle the financial uncertainty that I realized: Unless real estate agents adapt financial advice to their unique needs, they are unlikely to have financial freedom.

5 money mistakes to avoid

Here is what I wish they taught in real estate school. Learn these lessons and you’ll make your life — and your financial professional’s life — easier. I’m using real-life examples, but I changed some details to protect client confidentiality.

Mistake 1: Treating every commission like a paycheck

My first real estate client was earning $200,000 annually but living paycheck to paycheck. She treated every commission check like her personal paycheck, immediately using it to cover personal expenses, mortgage payments and lifestyle costs.

What they should teach in real estate school: Commission checks aren’t paychecks. They’re business revenue. The moment a commission hits your account, divide it into four buckets using the Profit First methodology: profit (5 percent to 15 percent), personal salary (30 percent to 50 percent), tax reserves (5 percent to 15 percent) and business expenses (25 percent to 50 percent).

Start with whatever percentages work, but establish the system immediately. Even 1 percent toward profit builds the habit that transforms your financial future.

Mistake 2: The ‘I’ll save when I’m making more’ trap

I watched a top producer go from earning $300,000 to $75,000 in one year when the market shifted. He had no emergency fund because he kept telling himself he’d start saving “when things slowed down.”

What they should teach in real estate school: Your SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) number matters more than any percentage rule. Whether it’s $5,000 or $50,000, determine how much money you need in the bank to sleep soundly, then work backward to get there. Start by saving $100 from every commission, then gradually increase.

Mistake 3: Mixing business and personal finances

One organized client used a single checking account for everything. “It’s simpler,” she said. Then tax season arrived. She owed $18,000 and had no idea where she’d find the money. Everything was mixed together.

What they should teach in real estate school: Open separate accounts immediately: One for business expenses, one for tax savings, one for personal use and one for profit/reserves. Yes, it’s more accounts to manage, but it’s the difference between financial chaos and control.

Mistake 4: Ignoring the feast-or-famine psychology

I had a client who would splurge during good months and panic during slow ones. Six-figure commission? Luxury vacation time. Three months without a closing? Slash the marketing budget and accept any listing at any price.

What they should teach in real estate school: Create a “baseline salary” for yourself. Look at your worst three months of income, average them and pay yourself that amount monthly, regardless of actual commissions. During good months, excess builds reserves. During slow months, you’re covered.

Mistake 5: Putting all financial eggs in the real estate basket

One agent built an impressive portfolio. He had five rental properties worth over $2 million. On paper, wealthy. In reality, house-rich and cash-poor. When the market turned and two tenants stopped paying rent, he nearly lost everything because all his wealth was in illiquid real estate.

What they should teach in real estate school: Consider a diversified approach like the 60-20-20 rule as a starting point: 60 percent of your wealth in real estate, 20 percent in liquid safe-money strategies and 20 percent in growth investments. This can be adapted based on your risk tolerance, season of life and specific circumstances.

Real estate might be significant in your portfolio, but liquidity and diversification help protect against concentrated risk.

The 1 thing that changes everything

After seven years, I’ve learned the biggest difference between agents who build lasting wealth and those who struggle isn’t income level. It’s systems.

Successful agents have systems for allocating commissions, paying themselves consistently, building emergency funds automatically, tracking expenses and planning taxes quarterly.

Don’t implement everything at once. Pick one system, maybe transferring 25 percent of every commission to tax savings, calculating your baseline salary or tracking business expenses for 90 days. The specific system matters less than building the habit.

Good financial systems don’t limit your freedom. They create it. When you have proper reserves, you can turn down difficult clients. When you have systematic savings, you can take advantage of opportunities instead of chasing deals out of necessity.

Now it’s your turn

What’s the most expensive financial lesson you’ve learned in real estate? What do you wish someone had taught you before you got your license? Share your wisdom in the comments. The best financial education often comes from mistakes we’ve made and lessons we’ve learned the hard way.