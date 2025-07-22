CoStar reported net profit of $6.2 million in the second quarter, down from $19 million in Q2 2024, as it sought to gain market share.

CoStar added another 6,300 paid members to its Homes.com platform in the second quarter of this year, as the parent company continued its focus on its residential real estate services and positioning itself as a top competitor to other portals.

The company reportedly generated 111 million average monthly unique visitors across its network, which includes Homes.com, the 11 rental sites in the Apartments.com Network, and the Land Network.

The portal parent company’s total profit was $6.2 million, 68 percent lower than in the second quarter of 2024. The company has recorded an $8.6 million net loss so far this year.

CEO Andy Florance also provided some insight into the company’s “Boost” revenue program, which charges agents and their clients a fee to give more visibility to listings on the Homes.com platform.

“To date, we have sold more than 1,200 Boosts to agents and homesellers,” Florence said in a statement.

The marketing campaign irked some agents who said this month their clients were sent direct mailers asking them to pay Homes.com to “boost” their listings, though Florance said agents were happy with the service on the whole.

The company’s cash and cash equivalents are now more than $1 billion lower than at the end of last year, at $3.6 billion.

Total revenue for the quarter was $781 million.

CoStar earned $28.4 million in revenue from its residential services segment in the quarter. That’s up 8.4 percent from the same time in 2024. Meanwhile, the company’s total revenue grew by 15.3 percent in that same timeframe.

The company didn’t pull out other holdings in its Homes.com Network. The company reports its Land Network generates 12 million views per month. The Apartments.com Network generates over 43 million renters each month, the company says on that website.

This post will be updated.

Email Taylor Anderson