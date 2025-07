To help figure out where the industry is heading next, Inman invites you to take real estate’s most ambitious monthly survey: the Inman Intel Index.

Each month, the Intel Index survey leans on the expertise of Inman’s readership to discover what’s top of mind for agents, mortgage professionals, proptech players and industry executives.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY

The insights gathered from these responses help illuminate industry sentiment on real estate’s most important topics: the NAR settlement, inventory opportunities, the use of artificial intelligence in the brokerage world and more.

Click through to add your insights to the industry’s knowledge base, and check back for analysis of the results in the weeks to come.

Thank you,

Team Inman