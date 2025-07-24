Association members have voted to approve a merger between the MetroTex Association of Realtors and Collin County Area Realtors, making the combined association a force of nearly 40,000 members.

Association members have voted to approve a merger between the MetroTex Association of Realtors and Collin County Area Realtors (CCAR) in the Dallas-Forth Worth metro area, which will create one of the largest local Realtor associations in the U.S., the associations announced on Wednesday.

The combined organization will have nearly 40,000 members, making it the largest Realtor organization in North Texas and the fourth-largest local Realtor organization in the country, according to data from T3 Sixty.

Johnny Mowad | Ebby Halliday

MetroTex first announced the planned merger at the end of March. The combined organization will operate under the MetroTex brand.

“We’re not just merging boards; we’re amplifying our voice,” MetroTex President Johnny Mowad said in a statement. “Together, MetroTex and CCAR will form one of the strongest real estate networks in the country.”

The organizations said that benefits of the merger include stronger influence when advocating at local, state and national levels for Realtors, advantages that come with economies of scale, more robust professional development and reduced member costs, especially for members who previously had to subscribe to both associations to cover their area of operation.

Justin Landon | MetroTex Association of Realtors

The MetroTex headquarters is located in Irving, Texas, just northwest of Dallas. With the merger, CCAR’s headquarters in Plano will also remain in operation, a website that includes frequently asked questions about the merger says. The site also explains that no staff layoffs will occur with the two associations combining.

“We’re approaching this transition with focus and care to ensure a smooth experience for every member,” MetroTex CEO Justin Landon said in a statement. “We are committed to being a national leader among Realtor associations. Our DFW real estate professionals deserve no less.”

MLS
