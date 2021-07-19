More than 100,000 real estate agents across the U.S. and Canada should now be able to streamline their transactions thanks to new deals that tech firm dotloop has signed with four different agent associations.

The most comprehensive of the new deals includes an agreement to give members of the Mississauga Real Estate Board (MREB) access to “dotloop’s Premium product for agents for two years as a member benefit,” according to a statement. That product includes an array of tools including document templates, digital signature technology, mobile capability, a clause manager and more.

The deal will also give MREB brokers a 20 percent discount if they upgrade to the Business+ platform, which lets them track transactions and automate various parts of the closing process.

Based in Ontario, Canada, MREB has more than 2,000 members.

Nelson Goulart

In the statement, MREB President-Elect Nelson Goulart highlighted the fact that agents in his organization will “now have easy access” to dotloop’s technology.

“The dotloop system empowers agents and their clients, as well as brokerages managing complex transactions with their agents, with a single-point, secure platform to operate their business,” Goulart added.

While the deal with MREB is the most comprehensive in terms of dotloop’s offerings, three other deals will see the forms that many thousands of agents use become integrated into dotloop’s platform. Those deals are with North Carolina Realtors, which has more than 53,000 members; Northwest MLS, which has more than 33,000 members in Washington state; and MetroTex, with more than 23,000 members in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area.

Collectively, those three deals alone will impact well over 100,000 agents.

Cincinnati-based dotloop described itself in Monday’s statement as a “leading online transaction and productivity optimization platform.” The company also said that it works with more than 9,000 brokerages and teams in Anglophone North America, and that it “touches more than 50 percent of all U.S. transactions.”

Zillow acquired the company in 2015.

Joe Kazzoun

In Monday’s statement, Joe Kazzoun — dotloop’s vice president and general manager — celebrated the deal with MREB, saying that it’ll let “agents have a choice in their transaction management system.”

“This new benefit offers MREB agents a secure transaction management platform that’s already used by half a million North American agents monthly and delivers 75+ integrations,” Kazzoun added, “connecting their full tech stack to a true contract-to-close platform capable of centralizing all their data.”

MLS | technology | Zillow
