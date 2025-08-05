Move also increased its revenue 1 percent annually to $552 million. The company attributed the growth to Realtor.com’s Zillow partnership and increased premium lead generation sales

Realtor.com parent company Move Inc. managed to tally revenue gains for both the most recent three month stretch, and over the last 12 months, according to a new earnings report.

Move increased revenue year over year by 3 percent — to $148 million — between April and June. The company’s report noted that gain happened primarily as a result of the rental syndication partnership Realtor.com inked with Zillow early last year, the earnings data shows.

Realtor.com also saw a boost in sales of its RealPRO Select lead generation product, as the portal focuses on premium subscriptions that yield higher revenues per lead. Lead volume declined 13 percent during the quarter, as elevated mortgage rates and home price growth continued to stunt home sales activity.

Website and mobile traffic was a mixed bag for Realtor.com, with visits to the site reaching 256 million in June, according to media measurement and analytics site Comscore. However, the late-quarter bump wasn’t enough to save Realtor.com’s Q4 average monthly unique users, which declined 3 percent annually to 72 million.

Move’s FY 2025 performance closely mirrored Q4, with the company increasing its revenue 1 percent year over year to $552 million.

Unlike most U.S.-based companies, News Corp uses a reporting method that ends the year on June 30. What most companies call their second quarter is referred to at News Corp as the fourth quarter.

Developing… 

