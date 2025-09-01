Christie’s International Real Estate’s West Coast arm has become the first major U.S. brokerage to launch a division dedicated solely to cryptocurrency transactions.

Announced in late July 2025 and first reported by The New York Times, the new unit is staffed with legal experts, market analysts and crypto specialists, positioning Christie’s at the forefront of digital asset integration in real estate.

The move follows several successful crypto-driven property sales, including a $65-million Beverly Hills mansion purchased entirely in digital currency.

Aaron Kirman, CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California, who led the deal, tells Realtor.com® that the experience reinforced his conviction that crypto has a permanent role in housing.

“Crypto is here to stay — its influence in real estate is only going to grow,” Kirman said, noting the decision to launch a crypto division was driven by increasing client demand.

So far, Christie’s Real Estate SoCal has completed more than $200 million in eight-figure crypto transactions. Kirman’s current portfolio, worth over $1 billion, includes homes with sellers open to crypto-only offers.

Crypto could soon go mainstream

While crypto is mostly concentrated in luxury deals today, Kirman predicts broader adoption.

“Crypto investors are from every demographic,” he said, projecting that within five years, one-third of all U.S. home sales could involve cryptocurrency. He is already in talks with major banks about enabling digital currency payments for financed properties.

National surveys suggest crypto use is growing, though still niche. A Gallup poll in July found 14 percent of American adults own crypto, but most view it as risky. Just 4 percent said they are likely to buy in the near future. Similarly, a National Association of Realtors survey showed only 1 percent of buyers between July 2023 and June 2024 used crypto proceeds for a down payment.

Smart moves for crypto-curious buyers

Despite slow mainstream adoption, some buyers are intrigued by the idea of purchasing homes with digital currency. Asset Protection Attorney and Corporate Direct Jr. Partner Ted Sutton says crypto can provide another financing option.

“Housing costs have dramatically increased,” Sutton said. “One way to combat this is for people to use crypto — whether liquidated or as collateral — to finance purchases.”

But he cautions against using crypto for mortgages due to volatility. “Crypto prices fluctuate rapidly. There’s a risk that values drop after an offer is made, meaning a seller might not get paid,” he said.

Sutton also warns that few agents or lenders are equipped to manage such transactions. “You need professionals comfortable with crypto, and many aren’t right now. That’s why I’d stay away from using it as a mortgage option.”

For those eager to try, Sutton suggests protections like using an LLC to hold title. “By holding assets in an LLC instead of an individual’s name, liability is significantly reduced,” he noted.

For now, Christie’s stands out as an early adopter, bridging luxury real estate and digital finance.

Kirman believes it’s only the beginning: “The future of real estate will absolutely involve crypto — and Christie’s intends to lead the way.”