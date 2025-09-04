Nominations are closing soon for Inman’s inaugural AI Awards, a prestigious recognition honoring exceptional AI-driven solutions across the real estate industry. In its second year, these awards highlight both entrepreneurs and legacy companies at the forefront of leveraging AI advancements that bring transformative changes to the industry.

NOMINATE INMAN AI PIONEERS HERE

We are seeking nominations for groundbreaking AI-powered products, services, platforms, and those who are maximizing their businesses with these solutions. Whether you’ve developed groundbreaking property valuation models, intelligent chatbots, or innovative tools for agent productivity, we want to celebrate your achievements. 

But hurry — submissions for nominations close on Sept. 19

If you, or someone you know, is an… 

  • AI proptech pioneer in the beginning stages of groundbreaking innovation,
  • Agent or team redefining efficiency and communication,
  • Brokerage bringing agents and consumers into the future,
  • Company developing cutting-edge AI technologies,
  • Marketer harnessing AI for reimagining,
  • Or other visionary redefining real estate

… you should submit a nomination for consideration. Your groundbreaking innovation deserves recognition on the industry’s biggest stage.

Nominations close soon. Recognize your own contributions or celebrate the achievements of a colleague by submitting an entry in the following categories:

  • Top real estate AI startups (less than three years old)
  • Best use of AI by an agent or team
  • Best use of AI by a brokerage
  • Best AI-powered Platform
  • Best use of AI in Marketing
  • Most innovative use of AI

Submit your nominations here.

