With career sales volume topping $1.5 billion, Len T. Wong knows what it takes to perform at his best. And while the team leader of Len T. Wong and Associates appreciates industry accolades, there’s one type of recognition he values most: client reviews.

“Awards are nice, but at the end of the day, I don’t worry about those things,” Wong said. “As we’ve built our brand, our motto has always been ‘Clients First.’ And it’s the clients’ recognition I want to earn.”

To do so, Wong established a system to ensure his team delivers a positive client experience that wins the public praise of buyers and sellers. It’s no surprise, then, that Google shows hundreds of positive reviews for Wong, who recently rejoined the RE/MAX brand with RE/MAX Complete Realty in Calgary, Alberta.

“We wanted a brand and a brokerage that added value to what we did,” he said of the move. “We looked at our options and knew it was RE/MAX. When we made the announcement to our existing client base, the response was very favorable.”

Wong, who grew up in the business thanks in large part to his father owning a brokerage, said the client experience often depends on compatibility between the client and agent.

“When I get the opportunity to learn about a buyer or seller, I try to match that person with the right agent,” said Wong, who has sold more than 5,000 properties in his career. “It helps our closing rate and elevates the client experience.”

Wong shares his advice for earning five-star praise from consumers:

1. Create an experience

The No. 1 reason people don’t go back to their real estate agent is because of problems with communication. Being in the business for 34 years, it frustrates me when agents aren’t consistent. That’s why I created a concierge service for people. It’s meant to catch a lot of things that might otherwise fall through the cracks. For example, we have a dedicated group that sets up showings — and that requires a lot of coordination behind the scenes.

2. Educate clients

When an agent is onboarding onto my team, I clearly outline what the expectations are — for them and for how they’ll interact with clients. As agents, we also need to set expectations with clients. My team and I provide our clients with weekly reports and intel at all times so they know what the market is doing. We share activity reports, feedback reports and more.



3. Look after clients

When a listing closes, our support doesn’t end with the paperwork. We guide our clients through the next steps — whether that’s setting up utilities, finding a trusted moving company or providing an affiliate list of trusted partners. Consistent communication and genuine care are at the heart of how we serve every buyer and seller we work with.

“When you do these things, people usually appreciate it,” Wong said. “And that’s when the Google reviews come through.”