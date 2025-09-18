Inman invites you to take real estate’s most ambitious monthly survey: the Inman Intel Index.

This month, we’re conducting an in-depth exploration of the state of today’s private-listing platforms as Clear Cooperation continues to come under fire. We’re also closely monitoring movement in commission rates, client pipeline health, recruiting trends and other questions that directly impact the real estate industry’s bottom line.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY

Your expertise and insights — alongside those of hundreds of other real estate professionals and brokerage leaders each month — will help shed light on these crucial questions.

Click through to add your insights to the industry’s knowledge base, and check back for analysis of the results in the weeks to come.

Thank you,

Team Inman