The real estate market is always evolving, and the fall 2025 housing market is no exception. A new Realtor.com report highlights a shift away from the frenzy of the pandemic years toward a more balanced environment. For real estate agents, understanding these dynamics is essential to guiding clients — especially longtime homeowners — toward a successful sale.

This post breaks down the key market trends, the role of homeowner equity, and the strategies you can use to help clients prepare for the busy spring 2026 season.

A market transformed

Today’s market looks very different than it did 15 or 20 years ago. Nearly half of U.S. homeowners (45.2 percent) have lived in their homes for over 15 years, meaning many potential sellers last experienced a transaction in a completely different housing climate.

Key changes include:

Prices have tripled : The average existing-home price rose from $145,000 in 2000 to $435,300 in mid-2025.



Inventory is rising : At 4.1 months’ supply, buyers have more options and negotiating power.



Regional variation : Supply is up in the South and West, while the Midwest and Northeast remain deeply undersupplied.



Agent takeaway: Use local market data to ground conversations. Many homeowners still carry expectations from the 2021–2022 peak and need context to see today’s opportunities.

Equity: Your Clients’ Secret Advantage

Decades of price appreciation have built massive wealth for homeowners. For example, someone who purchased a median-priced home in 2005 has likely seen a 90 percent increase in value.

Sample equity growth:

Bought in 1995: $114,600 → $435,300 in equity



Bought in 2005: $229,000 → $336,417 in equity



Bought in 2015: $236,300 → $284,736 in equity

Source: Realtor.com analysis using NAR home sale price data

This equity gives sellers flexibility to fund repairs, price competitively, and still walk away with substantial profits.

Agent takeaway: Start every listing presentation with a personalized equity review. Showing clients the tangible wealth they’ve built establishes trust and positions you as a knowledgeable advisor.

Strategy is the new scarcity

The days of bidding wars over a weekend are fading. With more listings available, buyers are choosier. Success now depends on pricing, presentation, and planning.

According to a Realtor.com survey:

36.1 percent of sellers said agents gave them better market information.



37.1 percent credited their agent with setting realistic pricing and timelines.



Agent takeaway: Encourage homeowners to connect with you early, even months before they plan to list. This gives you time to build trust, share market insights, and guide them on updates, timelines, and positioning that will set their home up for success in the spring market.

Preparing for spring 2026

Homeowners often underestimate how long the selling process takes. On average, sellers expect about 10 months from the decision to close, meaning those targeting Spring 2026 should begin preparing now.

Share this checklist with prospects:

Interview multiple agents early.



Request a Comparative Market Analysis (CMA).



Identify cost-effective repairs or updates.



Build a timeline for decluttering, staging, and listing.



PRO tip: Use our selling asset kit to position your brand in front of motivated sellers and guide their next move.

The bottom line

The fall 2025 market signals a return to normalcy, but for proactive real estate agents, it’s an opportunity to stand out. By educating clients, highlighting equity, and providing a clear strategy, you’ll become the trusted advisor they need to succeed.

Start the conversations now, and you’ll build a strong pipeline of well-prepared sellers heading into Spring 2026.