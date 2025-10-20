Looking for free resources to grow your business? PRO Resources on Inman gives you the strategies, insights and tools to stay ahead.

Fall is a sweet spot for real estate; buyers want to settle before the holidays, sellers are motivated to close before year-end and communities are buzzing with events. It’s also the perfect time to refresh your content strategy. A strong seasonal plan keeps you visible, strengthens your brand and sparks conversations that turn into leads.

Here are six simple, high-impact content ideas your team can use right now to connect with clients and stay top of mind this autumn.

1. Highlight local fall events

Kick off the season and position yourself as the go-to community expert by curating a roundup of fall happenings in your area. Feature pumpkin patches, apple orchards, harvest festivals and charity runs. Share your list as a blog post, then break it into social posts and Instagram stories. Tagging local businesses adds reach and goodwill.

2. Create an autumn bucket list download

Transform your events list into a downloadable “fall bucket list.” Include activities such as corn mazes, hiking trails and local coffee shops with seasonal drinks. Offer it as a free download in exchange for an email address; a fun, low-pressure way to grow your database and keep your name in prospects’ inboxes.

3. Post-seasonal home maintenance tips

Homeowners are starting to think about winter preparations, making this the perfect time to share quick, valuable home maintenance tips. Share maintenance reminders about gutter cleaning, HVAC tuneups and preparing pipes for cold weather. These practical tips position you as a trusted resource and keep your name in front of homeowners even if they aren’t ready to buy or sell right now.

4. Share cozy staging inspiration

Bring your listings to life with warm, seasonal visuals. Showcase simple staging upgrades with before-and-after photos or short videos. Think warm-toned décor, soft lighting and layered textures that make listings feel inviting. Quick staging posts on Instagram Reels or TikTok perform well and help your listings stand out in a competitive fall market.

5. Leverage market insights

Use local data to educate your audience on what’s happening in the market right now. Realtor.com’s Real Estate Market Trends offer updated statistics on active listings, median list prices and days on market. Turn these numbers into simple infographics or carousel posts and share your insights in captions.

6. Celebrate clients and community

Fall is a great time to express gratitude. Post client success stories with a seasonal twist; new homeowners holding keys on a pumpkin-decorated porch are always a hit. Highlight community initiatives, such as coat drives or food bank donations and share behind-the-scenes team moments to showcase the human side of your business.

Plan ahead, stay visible

With just a few intentional posts each week, you can keep your audience engaged, attract new leads and remind your sphere that you’re their go-to real estate pro.

Take your visibility even further with Local ExpertSM, which delivers hyperlocal ads on Realtor.com® helping you turn seasonal engagement into real business opportunities.