Go behind the scenes as REMAX broker-owners witness a transfer of power and prepare for their new role within the Real REMAX Group.

Every year, REMAX LLC gathers its broker-owners for the Broker-Owner Convention, better known as BOC, and this year’s event in Nashville, Tennessee, was potentially the final one of its kind. It was the highest-attended convention to date, drawing owners from across the globe.

While it remains uncertain whether Real and Tamir Poleg will continue this annual tradition, we know that once the acquisition closes, we will officially become the Real REMAX Group.

BOC officially kicked off on Monday with the Opening General Session. REMAX CEO Erik Carlson took the stage first to provide updates regarding the acquisition before introducing the man of the hour, Poleg. After some playful banter between the two, Carlson prepared to hand over the reins.

In a powerful, symbolic moment that felt like a “mic drop” that resonated across social media, Carlson “pinned” Poleg with the iconic REMAX balloon and declared, “They’re all yours now.” This transition was witnessed by hundreds of broker-owners from the United States, Canada and other countries, marking a significant milestone in the company’s history.

Poleg spoke to us for 30 minutes, sharing personal stories about his upbringing and how seeing the REMAX sign year after year inspired his long-held vision of one day acquiring the industry giant. He detailed the origins and mission behind the Real Brokerage, clearly articulating his goal to simplify business operations for both agents and brokerages.

His guiding mantra for him and his team is, “Always find ways to make agents’ lives better,” which resonated deeply with me, my husband and the other broker-owners in the room. Poleg and REMAX have consistently maintained that the REMAX model will persist and franchise agreements will be honored and renewed, with the primary objective being to enhance our capabilities, streamline operations, and thrive in this next chapter of real estate.

Navigating benefits and growing pains

A key benefit of this transition for REMAX broker-owners is the introduction of Real’s sophisticated tech stack, which offers valuable tools for broker-owners, administrative staff and agents.

When news of the acquisition first surfaced in April, some Real agents began actively recruiting REMAX agents to join their revenue-sharing downlines. However, Poleg clarified on Monday that Real agents should not be poaching REMAX agents, and he pledged to intervene personally if such activity continues.

Furthermore, he confirmed that if a REMAX agent does join a Real downline, that agent will not be eligible for revenue sharing; instead, those shares will revert to the original broker-owner. This policy was extremely well-received and has significantly increased our confidence in this acquisition.

I’m optimistic about the new Real REMAX Group leadership. Amy Somerville’s return as Chief Operating Officer is fantastic, and I’m confident she, along with Abby Lee, Leah Jenkins and Don Kottick, will form an excellent team with the incoming Real executives.

Since this transaction hasn’t been finalized, the information provided was understandably limited. We were told the deal should close within a few weeks, which likely contributes to the lingering uncertainty among owners.

Throughout our social event, various rumors and perspectives have circulated; some believe Poleg will allow REMAX franchisees to continue operating as usual while offering the option to adopt its tech stack for better back-office support, while others fear the franchise model may be phased out over time.

I feel that it is important to mention that REMAX has three independent regions remaining. The regions are not considered “core” regions because they have a “master franchisor” from whom we buy our franchises.

Our independent regions can vary in what tools and services are being offered by LLC, based on what the region owner will allow. In full transparency, I only know about the private region we are a part of, what is currently offered and what we have not adopted from LLC.

My husband and I have been a part of REMAX for almost 10 years. We are cautiously optimistic that what Poleg is sharing with us will not only help us move forward with growth and better efficiency but also help us to enhance and make agents’ lives better.

Poleg said on stage Monday, “You all built the most amazing real estate brand in the world, and we will be very careful not to take anything away from it. We want to enhance it. We want the next chapter to be about growth,” Poleg told the audience. “We are committed to helping you grow.”

Maybe REMAX just got its swagger back.