Short-term rental giant Airbnb is committing $250 million to help finance housing projects across the United States.

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Short-term rental giant Airbnb is committing $250 million to help finance housing projects across the U.S., including affordable and mixed-income developments that have stalled because of funding gaps.

The company announced Monday the launch of its Airbnb Housing Accelerator initiative, a new effort aimed at providing what it describes as “last-dollar” financing for developments that are largely ready to move forward but lack the final capital needed to break ground.

The news was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Airbnb said the initial investment could help unlock more than $5 billion in capital over the next 10 years. The company’s first investment is a $6.4 million commitment toward 201 affordable housing units in Austin, Texas. The WSJ reported that the units are part of a larger redevelopment project expected to include more than 500 homes, retail space, a park and public art.

“The housing crisis wasn’t created overnight, and it won’t be solved overnight,” Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said in the company’s news release announcing the initiative. “But we can start moving in the right direction.”

But the effort comes as Airbnb continues to face scrutiny from cities and governments over the role short-term rentals play in local housing shortages.

For instance, just days before the company announced the accelerator, the European Commission — the executive branch of the European Union — proposed new rules that would give governments more flexibility to restrict short-term rentals in areas where housing supply is under pressure. Airbnb pushed back, arguing that a lack of housing supply remains at the root of the affordability crisis.

Airbnb made a similar argument last year after a Spanish court ordered the removal of tens of thousands of Airbnb listings, when a company spokesperson said “the solution is to build more homes — anything else is a distraction.”

The dispute came amid a much broader crackdown on short-term rentals in Spain, where tourism and housing costs have become increasingly contentious issues. Barcelona, one of the country’s most popular destinations for travelers, has moved to phase out roughly 10,000 short-term rentals by 2028 in an effort to return more housing to the long-term market.

Airbnb has pushed back against the restrictions, arguing that years of tighter short-term rental rules have done little to ease the city’s housing shortage.

The company’s new fund puts substantial capital behind that position at a time when short-term rentals remain a target of housing regulators in cities around the world. But Airbnb had already aimed to expand its role in the housing debate going back at least a couple of years. In 2024, the company launched a Housing Council focused on affordability and inventory, while arguing that decades of underbuilding were the main driver of the housing shortage.

The new initiative combines project financing with housing policy advocacy. Airbnb said it plans to support zoning, permitting and building-code reforms intended to make development easier, launch an annual housing policy index later this year and award $5 million to companies and nonprofits developing technology aimed at making homes faster and cheaper to build.

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