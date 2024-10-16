Short-term rental leader keeps its sights set on lowering barriers to entry for people who might be interested in offering their homes on Airbnb.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Airbnb rolled out its latest efforts to make being a guest and becoming a host on its short-term rental platform as easy as possible, adding features that pair hosts with co-hosts who help with the logistics of renting out a home on the platform.

Co-hosts will help prep listings, manage bookings and communicate with guests, some of the most labor-intensive aspects of operating a short-term rental.

The company also unleashed new technology that helps streamline the process of finding a booking that meets the needs and wants of travelers looking to stay in an Airbnb.

“With the Co-Host Network, we’re taking the work out of hosting,” Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said in a statement. “Starting today, you provide the home, and we’ll provide an exceptional co-host.”

Co-hosts are experienced hosts who have earned higher-than-average ratings. They help to solve for the nerves and potential regulatory barriers first-time hosts can face when operating a home as a short-term rental.

In some markets, like Vilas County in northern Wisconsin, county regulations require short-term rental hosts to have a representative who lives nearby. The regulation came amid pushback against short-term rentals after the pandemic led to high home prices and an influx of travelers looking to stay in the Northwoods.

By streamlining the process of teaming up with an existing host, Airbnb is likely attempting to lower the threshold for people who are interested in becoming a host for the first time.

Amid its renewed focus on encouraging users to search and book through its app, Airbnb will allow hosts to link up with co-hosts via its mobile app.

“With more than 10,000 co-hosts across 10 countries, we’re making it easy to find the best co-host for you,” the company said Wednesday. “Our personalized ranking algorithm recommends a list of co-hosts based on more than 80 factors, including your location, hosting experience, and type of home.”

The updates will allow hosts to give co-hosts access to their booking calendar, share payouts and more, the company said.

Updates for hosts

Airbnb has been focused on giving hosts more insights into how competitive their pricing is compared to competing hosts, all with an eye on offering travelers a better value.

In recent years, Airbnb has prioritized listings that travelers have rated as being worth the price they paid to stay there. Chesky has said the focus on value will help the company compete with its main rival: hotels.

Part of that effort includes adding more supply onto the platform to keep costs in check, and Airbnb has remained focused in recent years on minimizing barriers to getting more people to become hosts.

Among other updates unveiled on Wednesday, Airbnb gave hosts tips on the prices they should charge based on similar properties.

Hosts will also be able to choose from templates to quickly send messages to guests. They’ll also be able to create custom reports for viewing earnings and see when payments are coming.

Updates for guests

Airbnb will use its high-tech app to recommend locations to guests while they’re searching based on their search and booking history.

“Throughout your search, we’ll offer relevant tips to help you find last-minute stays, discounts from hosts, and more,” the company said. “For example, if you search for a six-day trip, we’ll suggest you extend by one day to take advantage of a weekly discount.”

The app will also learn guests’ preferred filters — think pet-friendly bookings or a preference for waterfront properties — and apply them during future searches.

“When you view a listing, we’ll highlight the details that are relevant to your search — like a playroom or backyard when traveling with kids,” the company said.

Email Taylor Anderson