With New Year’s just around the corner, its time to make some resolutions! How about making some that you’re actually going to stick with?

Whenever we make a resolution, it’s always about adding some new “to do” to the list, but it rarely involves not doing something.

What if not doing some things could actually increase your productivity more? We were inspired by Tim Ferriss’ blog post to discuss nine habits real estate agents need to break!

Here are the first four….

1. Do not answer calls from unrecognized or blocked numbers.

If it was that important, they would have left you a message, right? If they really need to talk to you, they’ll call back or find you on social media.

Answering calls when you have no idea what’s on the other end of the line sets you up for major distraction and loss of time in your day on things that are not real emergencies.

As an agent, you can’t always make this a hard-and-fast rule — because it could be a lead — so choose wisely.

With multiple ways for people to communicate with you, pick one way that works most efficiently and teach people the best way to contact you so you can screen.

2. Do not email first thing in the morning or late at night. It’s become so ingrained in us; the thought of not checking our messages incessantly is foreign. But it’s bad for business!

When you open your email right after you open your eyes, you’ve allowed whatever problems are in there to take priority over your money-making activities (like lead generation), which is a production-killer!

And when you open your email at night before bed, the nasty-gram from a client or co-broke agent will keep you tossing and turning all night — and no sleep is also detriment to your success.

3. Do not agree to meetings or calls with no clear agenda or end time. Train your clients (or anyone else in your life!) to tell you in advance the purpose behind their meeting or call request.

Make sure they know that your interest is in being prepared and making the most of your time together. With this kind of direct, clearly defined objective, most meetings can be kept to 30 minutes.

4. Do not let people ramble.

Every agent can think of at least one client who, if the agent picks up the phone or agree to a meeting, it won’t be quick!

How do you balance the client’s needs to be heard and your need to get things done?

Don’t start calls with, “How’s it going?” Right there, you open yourself up to pontificating about anything from the weather to politics to the family dog.

Stick with, “What’s up?” or “I’m in the middle of getting something out, but what’s going on?” Help them to get to the point in the most polite way possible.

If the idea of resolving not to do things in a world that wants to keep adding more sounds good to you, start with these ideas!

Try implementing just one of them today, and join us on the podcast again to hear the final five habits you need to break to win back your time and productivity.



Subscribe to Tim and Julie Harris’ podcast on iTunes or follow us online at realestatecoachingradio.com.

Tim and Julie Harris have over 20 years’ experience in real estate. Learn more about their real estate coaching and training programs at timandjulieharris.com, or request more information about their programs at joinharris.com.

Email Tim Harris