Who got hired or promoted this week? Here’s our weekly rundown, in chronological order.

This week’s new hires

December 19

Mortgage Network announced that James Comosa has been named president. “I’m very excited for the future of Mortgage Network,” said Robert McInnes, owner, co-founder and former president, in a statement. “Jim brings a keen strategic insight to every aspect of the business and I look forward to continuing our work on this next chapter in Mortgage Network’s history book.”

December 20

Terri King has been promoted to chief marketing officer at Buffini & Company. “Terri has done an amazing job serving Buffini & Company as head of sales & marketing, and with her leadership, she will help us reach some aggressive goals for future growth,” said Dermot Buffini, CEO, in a statement. “I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside Terri for over seven years now, and have been consistently impressed with her ability to combine strategic thinking and deliver excellence as she leads her team to achieve their goals.”

Send hiring updates to press@inman.com.