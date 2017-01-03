Investing & Personal FinanceMarkets & Economy

The return of the prodigal single-family rentals

6 reasons why we might be seeing more inventory soon
Published 4 min ago
Steve Cook
by
  • Inadequate inventories have been stunting the housing recovery, even as economic recovery means more people can buy.
  • With new homes selling like hotcakes, builders can’t do much better due to ever-increasing local land use and environmental restrictions and skilled labor shortages.
  • Next year we will see many of single-family rental properties return home to the owner-occupant marketplace in earnest.

It’s no secret that inadequate inventories have been stunting the housing recovery. Through November, total housing inventory has fallen year-over-year for 18 straight months and supplies are now 11.4 percent lower than they were two years ago ...

Article image credited to Suzanne Tucker / Shutterstock.com

Comments