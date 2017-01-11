Technology

Upstart brokerage outs commission offers — again

‘I’m sure we’ll take flak,’ said Trelora CEO Joshua Hunt
Published 1 hour ago
Teke Wiggin
by Staff Writer
  • In 2015, Colorado low-fee brokerage Trelora briefly published the compensation offered to buyer’s agents by listing brokers, and now the brokerage is doing it again.
  • Trelora says it wants to spread awareness that buyer's agents' compensation is negotiable.
  • To comply with MLS rules, Trelora is only making commission data available to consumers who fill out a non-exclusive, non-binding buyer’s agency agreement online.

Fresh off a funding round, low-fee, Colorado brokerage Trelora has started outing commission data -- again. The company is revealing how much compensation listing agents are offering buyer’s agents through the MLS. Registered users can access the data on Trelora’s website. ...

Article image credited to wayhome studio / shutterstock.com

