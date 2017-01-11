Upstart brokerage outs commission offers — again

Fresh off a funding round, low-fee, Colorado brokerage Trelora has started outing commission data -- again. The company is revealing how much compensation listing agents are offering buyer’s agents through the MLS. Registered users can access the data on Trelora’s website. ...
- In 2015, Colorado low-fee brokerage Trelora briefly published the compensation offered to buyer’s agents by listing brokers, and now the brokerage is doing it again.
- Trelora says it wants to spread awareness that buyer's agents' compensation is negotiable.
- To comply with MLS rules, Trelora is only making commission data available to consumers who fill out a non-exclusive, non-binding buyer’s agency agreement online.
Hacker Connect January 16 in New York
An event for and by the real estate tech community
Comments