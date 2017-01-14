Who got hired or promoted this week? Here’s our weekly rundown, in chronological order.

This week’s new hires

January 9

Ellie Johnson has joined the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network to direct its first New York City affiliation, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New York Properties. “We are elated to attract such a talented and respected leader in Ellie Johnson and at the same time enter the New York City real estate market,” said Candace Adams, CEO. “This is a monumental step for our brokerage as we look to expand our presence in the Northeast.”

January 10

ComplianceEase, which provides automated compliance solutions to the financial services industry, promoted Dan Smith from vice president of national sales to senior vice president of sales. “In this new role, Smith leads the company’s entire sales team and helps to provide strategic direction to the company,” said ComplianceEase in a press release.

Ben Moss has left his job as a luxury broker and head of sports entertainment at One Sotheby’s International Realty to become the East Coast director of sports and entertainment for Compass.

January 12

Heather Elias has been promoted at Century 21 Redwood Realty from vice president of industry engagement to vice president of marketing. “I am thrilled to get started in my new role,” said Elias in a statement. “Redwood has created an amazing culture for our agents with outstanding people, innovation, and support. I am honored to help our agents and our clients through our marketing initiatives.”

Law firm Norton Rose Fulbright announced that real estate lawyer Joshua Bernstein joined the firm’s Austin and New York offices as a partner. The company also hired associates Emily Jung and Katie Van Dyk, who worked with Bernstein at his previous firm. “Josh has worked on a wide range of complex real estate deals over the last 15 years. He will be a great addition to our national real estate practice, and our clients will benefit from his breadth of experience and dedication to client service,” said Daryl Lansdale, the firm’s U.S. managing partner, in a statement.

January 13

Compass announced today that it has hired Lenny Beckerman-Rodau as director of agent experience. “Lenny has spent his career creating amazing client experiences, making him especially well-suited to lead this unprecedented function where he will be dedicated to optimizing every single touchpoint agents have with our organization,” said Rob Lehman, chief revenue officer at Compass, in a statement. “From how agents are on-boarded to how they are trained on technology and marketing resources, Lenny and the growing Agent Operations team will develop a world-class, end-to-end experience that will reach agents across regions.”

