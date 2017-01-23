AgentExclusive

ProfitDash, a real estate agent tax app, now allows filing from phone

Users wanted the ability to push a button and file their taxes; now, they have it
Published 2 min ago
Amber Taufen
by Staff Writer
  • A partnership between Hurdlr and H&R Block's Tax Edge will allow users of Hurdlr's ProfitDash platform to file their taxes from the app.
  • Hurdlr hopes to make ProfitDash widely available to the industry before April 15.

In August last year, finance-tracking app Hurdlr released a real estate-specific version of its product for real estate agents; it partnered with Keller Williams to create ProfitDash. "Thousands of Keller Williams agents have been using the app," said Raj Bhaskar, CEO at Hurdlr, "and we've been taking their feedback." ...

