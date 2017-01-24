Lock opens door to missed homebuyer clients

Whether sitting on an open house or occupying a new home sales center, agents are going to miss a certain number of prospects who drop by too early or come by too late -- and there’s not much you can do about it. Right ...
- Over a five-year period from 2012 to 2016, one agent found that 20.1 percent of people who visited her client’s models arrived either before or after hours.
- She created NterNow, a lock that verifies a visitor's identity before sending a five-digit passcode to allow him or her property access.
