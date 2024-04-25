At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Location intelligence and marketing software company Local Logic has inked a deal with publicly traded Radian Group’s subsidiary, Homegenius, Inc., an April 22 press release stated. The deal will integrate the former’s regionally specific insights with the agent marketing tools provided by the latter, allowing its users to more accurately identify potential customers.

Specifically, Local Logic’s map features, which highlight and score local retail and lifestyle amenities alongside a wide range of pertinent business insights to offer valuable context on home value and neighborhood appeal, will be viewed in tandem with homegenius’ home search experience.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR APRIL

“Local Content maps enhance property listings with detailed lifestyle and location scores across 18 distinct categories, including services, transportation, and neighborhood character,” the release stated.

Homegenius offers a home search experience that integrates property metadata to further the depth of parameters consumers can use to find the right home.

About the latest partnership, homegenius Chief Digital Officer Eric Ray said it marks a major advancement for the company.

“By integrating Local Logic’s location intelligence into our homegenius platform, our clients [get] unparalleled insights into properties and neighborhoods, enhancing decision-making in the real estate market,” Ray said.

Homegenius’ search functionality identifies interior finishes, appliances and other home characteristics to empower homeshoppers to quickly and directly compare specific rooms of homes on their tour list, and search for unique amenities that don’t often make an MLS query. It can also be used to show how seller design choices can affect price and drive buying decisions and, thus, impact a CMA. Much of this is carried out through computer vision, a form of visual artificial intelligence.

The company has enterprise accounts in place with several brokerages, including marketing network Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and Berkshire Hathaway.

Meanwhile, Local Logic also partners directly with multiple listing services, connecting its 2023-launched NeighborhoodIntel product with more than 85,000 real estate agents through integrations with BeachesMLS, MLSListings and REcolorado, among others.

The product can provide agents and consumers with more than 250 insights per address, according to the company, which raised $13 million in Series B funding in August 2023 to advance its product sophistication and industry footprint, Inman reported.

In March, Local Logic released a series of APIs (application programming interfaces) and SDKs (software development kits) under the name NeighborhoodWrap, the information from which can be used to augment targeted landing pages to associate with email, social media, video and listing presentations, among other marketing efforts.

“We are excited to partner with homegenius to bring our advanced location intelligence directly into the hands of consumers and real estate professionals,” said Vincent-Charles Hodder, CEO of Local Logic,” in a statement. ”This partnership is a testament to our commitment to enhancing the real estate industry through data-driven solutions that empower users with comprehensive insights into properties and their environments.”

Email Craig Rowe