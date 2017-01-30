Agent/broker perspective: Refereeing team and partner disputes

This month’s situation: A successful longtime partnership is coming apart, and the broker is caught in the middle ...
- In-house partner/team breakups are tough on everyone…including brokers. Everyone loses something in the process.
- Brokers can try to referee disagreements over minor issues, but must be very careful to remain neutral when the breakup is actually underway.
- Most breakups can be managed and even avoided with a good pre-partnership agreement.
