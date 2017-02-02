Everyone loves a good secret, which is evidenced by homes.com’s decision to bring back “Secrets of Top Selling Agents Live,” a three-hour event hosted by marketing expert and Curyator founder Chris Smith.

“Chris Smith is real estate’s most successful next gen marketing expert,” said Homes.com President David Mele in a press release.

“By taking his message live to agents in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City and many more markets, Homes.com can directly help thousands of real estate professionals increase their sales and become even more successful,” he added.

The tour will span from coast to coast with events in the aforementioned markets, and a number of cities yet to be announced. During “Secrets of Top Selling Agents Live,” Smith will share his tips on online lead generation and conversion, how to leverage Facebook and other tidbits from his book “The Conversion Code.”

Agents who want to attend the event must register on homes.com, and the company is expecting each venue to be sold out.

Smith will exclusively be working with the brand for the duration of 2017, except for a few pre-booked events that include the annual Re/Max R4 convention in February and The National Association of Realtors annual conference in November.

“Partnering with Homes.com, one of the best known brands in real estate, allows me to feed off the energy of a larger, live crowd,” said Smith in a statement.

“I always bring my ‘A’ game, but it’s really the audience and their energy and questions that make it a one-of-a-kind event. Every agent knows after spending just 10 minutes in the room, that they’ll take away information that can immediately help them grow their business.”

Email Marian McPherson