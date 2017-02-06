AgentBrokerage

Keller Williams’ first agents on what things were like in the early days

The first agents give some insights on what it was like when Joe Williams and Gary Keller founded the company
Published 4 min ago
Gill South
by Staff Writer
  • Gary Gentry, Gary Keller and Joe Williams' first agent describes his first meeting with the two company co-founders.
  • The tough Texas property market from 1984-1980 shaped the Keller Williams business model the industry sees today.
  • Agents leaving for other brokerages in the mid 1980s led to Keller Williams implementing its profit share scheme.

Get Inman via Facebook Messenger
Our top headlines delivered once a day.
by CareyBot

Gary Gentry, the first agent hired by the then-called Keller William Realtors, likes to tell the story about the time Gary Keller and Joe Williams invited him to a Chili's Grill & Bar to talk to him about joining their as yet unnamed firm in late ...

Article image credited to glebTv / Shutterstock.com

Comments