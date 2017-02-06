Gary Gentry, the first agent hired by the then-called Keller William Realtors, likes to tell the story about the time Gary Keller and Joe Williams invited him to a Chili's Grill & Bar to talk to him about joining their as yet unnamed firm in late ...
- Gary Gentry, Gary Keller and Joe Williams' first agent describes his first meeting with the two company co-founders.
- The tough Texas property market from 1984-1980 shaped the Keller Williams business model the industry sees today.
- Agents leaving for other brokerages in the mid 1980s led to Keller Williams implementing its profit share scheme.
