Have you tried unsuccessfully to bring in additional real estate business and close more deals on Zillow?

Here, broker-owner John Lieber shares useful information that will help you grow your business through this online real estate marketplace, including the steps he personally uses to close 20 real estate deals annually on Zillow.

Build a complete profile

Before you do anything else on Zillow, you really need to build a complete, professional profile.

It’s free, so there’s really no reason to neglect this step.

When a potential client compares two agents’ profiles on Zillow, one with a complete profile and the other with just the bare-bones, the agent with the complete profile is almost guaranteed to get their business.

When buying a new television, would you start your purchasing decision with a well-known, respected brand or a brand you’ve never heard of?

When it comes to buyers and sellers starting their search on Zillow for a real estate agent, Lieber points out that the mindset is the same. If you want to use Zillow to close more real estate deals, then don’t make it easy for potential clients to pass you over for someone else by neglecting your professional profile.

Personalize your profile

While working on your professional profile, avoid real estate clichés.

Instead of marketing your real estate business the same way as 90 percent of the other agents on Zillow, give your potential clients something real to connect with.

Although it’s fine to discuss your experience in the industry and your approach to buying and selling homes, don’t avoid mentioning a few personal hobbies or interests as well.

Personalizing your Zillow profile goes along way to kickstarting the rapport-building process even before you and the potential buyer or seller speak via phone or in person.

Invest in Zillow ads

If you want to pick up business through Zillow, you really need to invest enough money to dominate your local market.

If you don’t, most potential clients will see your information so infrequently that they simply won’t remember you.

After building a complete profile and personalizing your Zillow profile, invest enough money to achieve the first or second position on Zillow for the ZIP codes in your real estate geographic farming area.

Focus on Zillow reviews

One of the final and most important touches that will help turn your Zillow profile into a powerful lead-generation tool is the presence of positive Zillow reviews from previous clients.

According to Zillow, agent reviews lead to a significantly higher number of contacts. Additionally, those who have high ratings (four to five stars) have been shown to get nearly twice as many contacts as those with poor or no reviews.

While you can request a review at any point, it’s important that you don’t wait too long. For best results, Lieber suggests agents request client reviews shortly after a successful closing.

Pat Hiban is the author of NYT best-selling book 6 steps to 7 figures – A Real Estate Professional’s Guide to Building Wealth and Creating Your Destiny, the founder of Rebus University and the host of Pat Hiban Interviews Real Estate Rockstars an Agent to Agent Real Estate Radio Podcast with Hiban Digital in Baltimore, Maryland. Follow him on Instagram or Twitter.



Email Pat Hiban