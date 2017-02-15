Markets & Economy

Daily market update: February 15, 2017

Published 1 hour ago
Inman
by Staff Writer

We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.

Attom Data Solutions Environmental Hazard Housing Risk Index Report:

  • 17.3 million single family homes and condos with a combined estimated market value of $4.9 trillion are in ZIP codes with high or very high risk for at least one of four environmental hazards: Superfunds, brownfields, polluters or poor air quality.
  • The 17.3 million single family homes and condos in high-risk zip codes represented 25 percent of the 68.1 million single family homes and condos in the 8,642 ZIP codes analyzed.
  • Of the 8,642 zip codes analyzed, 6,238 with 50.8 million single family homes and condos (75 percent) worth a combined $16.9 trillion did not have a High or Very High risk index for any of the four environmental hazards.

Mortgage rates:

30-Year Fixed Rate Mortgage Rates for the Past 6 Months | Credio
15-Year Fixed Rate Mortgage Rates for the Past 6 Months | Credio

 

Home equity rates:

Average Home Equity Loan Bank Rates by State | Credio
Average Home Equity Loan Credit Union Rates by State | Credio

Most recent market news:

Mortgage Bankers Association’s Builder Applications Survey:

  • The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Builder Application Survey (BAS) data for January 2017 shows mortgage applications for new home purchases increased 9.2 percent compared to January 2016.
  • Compared to December 2016, applications increased by 22 percent relative to the previous month.
  • By product type, conventional loans composed 67.2 percent of loan applications, FHA loans composed 18.6 percent, RHS/USDA loans composed 1.1 percent and VA loans composed 13 percent.
  • The average loan size of new homes decreased from $331,354 in December to $329,806 in January.

CoreLogic’s National Foreclosure Report for December 2016:

  • There were 21,000 completed foreclosures in December 2016, down from 36,000 the previous year.
  • The “seriously delinquent” rate is at 2.6 percent, the lowest level since June 2007.
  • About 335,000 homes were in some stage of foreclosure in December 2016.

Quicken Loans National Home Price Perception Index (HPPI) for January 2017:

  • The national HPPI shows appraised values were 1.47 percent lower than homeowners estimated in January.
  • Home values rise 3.93 percent year-over-year nationally, despite slight drop from previous month, according to the Quicken home value index.
  • Appraisal values in January fell slightly, 0.34 percent month-over-month.

