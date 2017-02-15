Daily market update: February 15, 2017

We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.
Attom Data Solutions Environmental Hazard Housing Risk Index Report:
- 17.3 million single family homes and condos with a combined estimated market value of $4.9 trillion are in ZIP codes with high or very high risk for at least one of four environmental hazards: Superfunds, brownfields, polluters or poor air quality.
- The 17.3 million single family homes and condos in high-risk zip codes represented 25 percent of the 68.1 million single family homes and condos in the 8,642 ZIP codes analyzed.
- Of the 8,642 zip codes analyzed, 6,238 with 50.8 million single family homes and condos (75 percent) worth a combined $16.9 trillion did not have a High or Very High risk index for any of the four environmental hazards.
Mortgage rates:
Home equity rates:
Most recent market news:
Mortgage Bankers Association’s Builder Applications Survey:
- The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Builder Application Survey (BAS) data for January 2017 shows mortgage applications for new home purchases increased 9.2 percent compared to January 2016.
- Compared to December 2016, applications increased by 22 percent relative to the previous month.
- By product type, conventional loans composed 67.2 percent of loan applications, FHA loans composed 18.6 percent, RHS/USDA loans composed 1.1 percent and VA loans composed 13 percent.
- The average loan size of new homes decreased from $331,354 in December to $329,806 in January.
CoreLogic’s National Foreclosure Report for December 2016:
- There were 21,000 completed foreclosures in December 2016, down from 36,000 the previous year.
- The “seriously delinquent” rate is at 2.6 percent, the lowest level since June 2007.
- About 335,000 homes were in some stage of foreclosure in December 2016.
Quicken Loans National Home Price Perception Index (HPPI) for January 2017:
- The national HPPI shows appraised values were 1.47 percent lower than homeowners estimated in January.
- Home values rise 3.93 percent year-over-year nationally, despite slight drop from previous month, according to the Quicken home value index.
- Appraisal values in January fell slightly, 0.34 percent month-over-month.
Email market reports to [email protected].
Comments