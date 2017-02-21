Markets & Economy

Daily market update: February 21, 2017

Published 16 min ago
Inman
by Staff Writer

We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.

Mortgage rates:

30-Year Fixed Rate Mortgage Rates for the Past 6 Months | Credio
15-Year Fixed Rate Mortgage Rates for the Past 6 Months | Credio

 

Home equity rates:

Average Home Equity Loan Bank Rates by State | Credio
Average Home Equity Loan Credit Union Rates by State | Credio

Most recent market news:

February 2017 Re/Max Housing News Report:

  • In the 53 metro areas surveyed, total sales were up 4.5 percent over January 2016, which was previously the January with the most sales.
  • The median sales price of $208,500 was up 4.3 percent and marked the 10th consecutive month of year-over-year price increases.
  • The new January low of 66 days on market underscores the fact that inventory has declined year-over-year for 99 consecutive months dating back to October 2008.

Email market reports to press@inman.com.

Article image credited to AshDesign / Shutterstock.com

Comments