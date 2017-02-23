Daily market update: February 23, 2017

Markets & Economy

Mortgage rates:

Home equity rates:

Most recent market news:

National Association of Realtors’ Existing-Home Sales for January 2017:

  • Total existing-home sales expanded 3.3 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.69 million in January from an upwardly revised 5.51 million in December 2016.
  • This is 3.8 percent higher than a year ago (5.48 million).
  • January also surpasses November 2016 (5.60 million) as the strongest month since February 2007 (5.79 million).

Mortgage Bankers Association’s Weekly Applications Survey:

  • Mortgage applications decreased 2.0 percent from one week earlier for the week ending February 17, 2017.
  • The refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 46.2 percent of total applications, the lowest level since November 2008, from 46.9 percent the previous week.
  • The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balance increased to 4.36 percent from 4.32 percent.

CoreLogic Market Pulse Report for February 2017:

  • Home prices were up 7.2 percent in December 2016.
  • The cash sales share in October 2016 was 31.8 percent.
  • The distressed sales share in October 2016 was 7.7 percent.

