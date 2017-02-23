Daily market update: February 23, 2017

We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.
Mortgage rates:
Home equity rates:
Most recent market news:
National Association of Realtors’ Existing-Home Sales for January 2017:
- Total existing-home sales expanded 3.3 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.69 million in January from an upwardly revised 5.51 million in December 2016.
- This is 3.8 percent higher than a year ago (5.48 million).
- January also surpasses November 2016 (5.60 million) as the strongest month since February 2007 (5.79 million).
Mortgage Bankers Association’s Weekly Applications Survey:
- Mortgage applications decreased 2.0 percent from one week earlier for the week ending February 17, 2017.
- The refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 46.2 percent of total applications, the lowest level since November 2008, from 46.9 percent the previous week.
- The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balance increased to 4.36 percent from 4.32 percent.
CoreLogic Market Pulse Report for February 2017:
- Home prices were up 7.2 percent in December 2016.
- The cash sales share in October 2016 was 31.8 percent.
- The distressed sales share in October 2016 was 7.7 percent.
