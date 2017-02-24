Waiting in a grocery line a few weeks back, I stood behind a woman as she wrote a check. Scary.In the wire fraud age, consider the risk of giving up your name, address, bank routing and account numbers on a piece of paper passed around like a sex worker in the Patpong red light district of Bangkok. As many as six or more people probably touch that valuable account information.When the lady was done, I pressed my thumb on my iPhone and paid my bill with Apple Pay.Bingo. Transaction compression and consumer certainty. And consider that fingerprints are the securest form of e-commerce. One shot and an iPhone tap later The benefits are obvious for this type of transaction versus the little old lady with the checkbook who carries around a sizable chunk of her net worth in her purse, which she left unzipped when she exited the grocery store.I get my hair cut by a Russian barber on 26th St. and 7th Ave. in New York City, where they insist you take a shot of vodka after your ...