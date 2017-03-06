What if every brokerage on the planet had virtual reality (VR) technology -- VR cameras for filming and headsets for viewing?Anthony HittThat's Engel & Völkers' vision. Today at its Exchange conference, Engel & Völkers North America announced a partnership with immoviewer that will "equip each brokerage in their North American network with VR technology (immoviewer cameras and Google Cardboard Glasses)," according to a press release -- and CEO Anthony Hitt says that North America is just the beginning. 'Not a fad' "Every indication is that virtual reality and 3-D tours are not a fad," said Hitt. "If it's true that 171 million consumers will be using this technology by 2018, then we need to be there."Hitt noted that in addition to the Google Cardboard Glasses, each North American brokerage will also have VR hardware for a deeper VR experience. He said that Engel & Völkers North America has 118 brokerages currently open and aims for 150 by the end of thi...