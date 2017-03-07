Markets & Economy

Daily market update: March 7, 2017

by Staff Writer
Published 2 hours ago

We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.

Mortgage rates:

30-Year Fixed Rate Mortgage Rates for the Past 6 Months | Credio
15-Year Fixed Rate Mortgage Rates for the Past 6 Months | Credio

Home equity rates:

Average Home Equity Loan Bank Rates by State | Credio
Average Home Equity Loan Bank Rates by State | Credio
Average Home Equity Loan Credit Union Rates by State | Credio

Most recent market news:

Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Rate:

  • The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 4.10 percent with an average 0.5 point for the week ending March 2, 2017.
  • This is down from last week when it averaged 4.16 percent.
  • A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.64 percent.

Ellie Mae’s Millennial Tracker data for January 2017:

  • Millennial borrowers for new home purchases accounted for 84 percent of closed loans according in January 2017.
  • In December, 82 percent of closed mortgages were for new home purchases, up from 77 percent from August through November.
  • It took millennials an average 49 days to close on their loans in January, a day longer than in November and December

Attom Data Solutions Q4 2016 Loan Origination Report:

  • More than 1.7 million (1,748,177) loans were originated on U.S. residential properties (1 to 4 units) in Q4 2016, down 15 percent from the previous quarter but up 2 percent from 2015.
  • More than 7.3 million loans were originated in 2016, up 2 percent from 2015 to the highest total since 2013.
  • Total dollar volume of loan originations in the fourth quarter increased 8 percent from a year ago to more than $461 billion ($461,291,961,501).

Email market reports to [email protected].

Article image credited to AshDesign / Shutterstock.com

Comments