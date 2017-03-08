Imagine a prospective homebuyer wants to see a home ASAP, but her real estate agent can't be there for hours.Latch, a smart lock provider that's raised $16 million in funding, can solve the problem. If the lock were installed in the home's front door, the agent could send a one-time passcode that the buyer could use to let herself in. The Latch M Latch's first product, the Latch M, is a mortise lock with a touch screen and camera.It lets users unlock their doors with smartphones, smart cards, passcodes and physical keys. One-time passcodes can be sent to visitors, such as prospective buyers, deliverymen, plumbers or dog-walkers.Latch MThe smart lock's wide-angle camera and digital log allows property managers and tenants to monitor and manage guest access. The Latch R Latch has been installed in a number of New York City apartment buildings owned by companies including Corigin Real Estate Group and Onex and Related Management, according to Latch.The comp...
