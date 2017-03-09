Lenders are increasingly allowing homebuyers to apply for mortgages online, but the underwriting process still typically requires a great deal of communication and paperwork submission.LendingHome, an online lender that has raised more than $100 million in funding, has debuted new software that the startup says cuts out much of this grunt work by streamlining the mortgage process from beginning to end.The company has launched the platform to begin lending to everyday homebuyers, branching out from its roots as a lender to home flippers and builders. LendingHome has funded over $1 billion in loans since launching in 2014. Platform features LendingHome's mortgage tool provides tips and feedback to borrowers and a milestone timeline so they can track the progress of their loan, as well as the ability to lock in an interest rate and share their loan status with a real estate agent."The ability to pull that agent into the fold gives that agent access to see exactly wh...