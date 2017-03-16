Have you ever made it to the end of a day and felt like you got nothing done?Earlier in the day, you probably felt busy. You sent some emails, ran some errands, maybe started a blog post.But now you’re getting ready for bed and you can’t shake the feeling that you could have used your time better. You could have done more, made a bigger impact.It’s not a great feeling. It’s frustrating and demoralizing.You feel overworked and unbalanced, with little to show for your efforts. When you work like your hair is on fire, your whole day suffers.So how do you attack your day in a way that ensures that you have the time and energy for the most important work to be done? And also affords you time for all the other important elements of your life: your faith, family and physical health?You might believe (especially if you are a real estate agent) that a day with enough time for all the important elements of your life is a pipe dream.If you devote time to one, t...