Another day, another hybrid brokerage funding round.Dallas-based Door, a high-tech brokerage that pockets only $5,000 for representing buyers and sellers, has raised $2.3 million to build on the momentum of a promising first year.It thinks it can succeed where other hybrid brokerages have failed, in part, by providing the same level of handholding as a traditional firm.Door closed about 100 transactions in 2016 and is on pace to generate more than $1 million in revenue this year, according to CEO Alex Doubet, a Harvard grad and real estate investor.Door currently employs eight salaried agents who earn a base salaries approaching $50,000, plus a small fee on every closed transaction. They use common real estate tech tools, such as transaction management software, to increase productivity, with the average agent closing more than four transactions a month, according to Doubet.Seller clients receive the full range of traditional services, including in-per...
