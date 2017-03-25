While real estate agents chase leads and close deals on houses, there’s another level of deal-making that takes place within the real estate industry: mergers, acquisitions, integrations and partnerships.

Halstead Property has been named the Official Luxury Residential Real Estate Firm of the New York Yankees. The multi-year agreement includes exclusive sponsorship in the luxury real estate category, with branding in Yankee Stadium as well as cross-promotion activities and joint community outreach programs “Halstead is incredibly proud to partner with the Yankees, a brand synonymous with style, power, confidence and success,” said Matthew Leone, CMO of Halstead, in a statement. “The synergy between Halstead and the Yankees is clear: both brands have an enduring commitment to aspire and achieve greatness; both are born and bred in New York City; we each feature a talented roster committed to being the best in our respective fields; and we have both earned decades of trust and respect because we run our businesses with integrity.”

This week’s deals

March 22

Matic Insurance Services, Inc. has partnered with BeSmartee, a digital mortgage marketplace provider, to help consumers find homeowners insurance policies. Under the agreement, Matic’s intuitive insurance purchasing software will become part of BeSmartee’s mortgage platform, which lenders use to provide borrowers with self-service options for getting a home loan.”Matic works hard behind the scenes to make sure consumers receive the most appropriate and affordable homeowners coverage available,” said Ben Madick, co-founder and president of Matic, in a statement. “Because our technology allows borrowers to review and select multiple policies within seconds, we will help BeSmartee close their loans faster than ever before.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Fox & Roach, Realtors was named the No. 1 broker in the nationwide BHHS network of more than 1,400 broker affiliates. This announcement was made at the BHHS National Convention in Phoenix. “We are delighted to accept this honor on behalf of all of our sales associates and employees. It all starts with a great team, and everyone in our company played a role in this amazing achievement. We thank everyone in the company for all they do to make our company the best in the country — we’re so proud,” said said Chairman and CEO Lawrence Flick Flick in a statement.

March 23

Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC signed a 25-year franchise agreement with Porta Stella-Luxury Real Estate d.o.o, to further expand the Sotheby’s International Realty brand presence in Eastern Europe with the opening of Croatia Sotheby’s International Realty. Croatia Sotheby’s International Realty, owned by Marko Pažanin, Pavel Kulajta and Ilona Mančíková, will serve the luxury residential real estate market throughout Croatia. “Croatia has a growing luxury real estate market and it was the right time for our brand to have a presence within the country,” said Philip White, president and chief executive officer of Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC, in a statement. “For those seeking the waterfront lifestyle, Croatia has an impressive coastline along the Adriatic Sea with beautiful beaches, historic ports and idyllic islands.”

