One in four U.S. homebuyers explored homes across state lines last year, according to Local Logic’s 2025 consumer engagement data, and out-of-market demand now accounts for the majority of home-search activity across most major U.S. metros.

Infinityy and Local Logic think the industry’s response — scatter buyers across a dozen browser tabs and hope they figure it out — isn’t cutting it anymore.

The two proptech companies recently announced a partnership that embeds Local Logic’s neighborhood intelligence directly inside Infinityy’s AI-powered listing platform.

Premium Infinityy members now get access to Local Logic’s hyperlocal data layer, including walkability, schools, transit, demographics, lifestyle scores and local market context, within the same experience where they’re already touring properties and chatting with the platform’s artificial intelligence.

The companies said that brokerages and real estate organizations can use the tools to sharpen their marketing by combining local expertise, trusted data, and AI-powered engagement to improve lead quality and deliver more value across the customer journey.

“The future of real estate must advance listing experience and create access to context,” said Lisa Nickerson, CEO of Infinityy. “Today’s buyers want to understand what life in and around a home will be like. Agents remain central to that experience, but they need better tools and deeper intelligence to guide decision-making.”

Designed for the agent-consumer conversation

Local Logic, which serves Redfin, Realtor.com, REMAX International, Engel & Völkers and Cotality, among others, says it gets roughly a billion views a month across the platforms where its scores appear.

The company takes a granular data approach that goes beyond what most neighborhood intelligence offers. As Audrey Whittington, executive VP of sales and strategic partnerships at Local Logic, explains, a basic walk score could be a simple proximity algorithm. For example, if a Starbucks is across the street, it would therefore get a high walk score.

Local Logic looks at it very differently and uses a weighted algorithm.

“So that proximity piece might be 30 or 40 percent of the score,” Whittington told Inman. “But we also factor in whether there’s a crosswalk, the traffic volume, tree canopy, noise levels, and proximity to fire and police stations. We have thousands of data points going into that matrix.”

Local Logic has neighborhood descriptions for every county, city, and neighborhood in both the U.S. and Canada. They also have value drivers. “We know what drives the value of every neighborhood and area,” Whittington said. “That’s the data science approach.”

But raw data volume hasn’t always translated to a great consumer experience, at least not historically.

“When we built our market report three or four years ago, we looked at every market report out there and sat down with agents and consumers,” Whittington said. “The consistent feedback was: It’s a data dump. Even people who are deep in data would get a 75-page report and say, “What am I supposed to do with this?”

Local Logic then went back to consumers and built the entire report around answering four specific questions they had given them. There were no complicated pie charts, Whittington said. Instead, it’s designed around a meaningful conversation between the agent and the consumer.

“You can use the graphs to say: Here’s why you want to price the house this way, or here’s what’s driving the values in this area,” Whittington said.

A mile can change everything

The depth of neighborhood intelligence data provided by Local Logic is especially helpful for out-of-state homebuyers and, according to Nickerson, there are many of those at the moment.

“But honestly, the out-of-state framing is almost a proxy for something broader,” Nickerson told Inman. “We’re all a little out of state when we move.”

Whittington elaborated on the idea by talking about how she moved a mile from a house she’d lived in for 24 years.

“I had no idea what it was like to actually live there, and it was only a mile away,” she said. “The difference was stark. I went from suburban, young-kids, school-land to what I’d describe as Millennial-land. Same town, mile apart.”

According to Whittington, that’s what’s so interesting about neighborhood data. You can go 0.3 miles in one direction versus out to the nearest neighborhood boundary, and the demographics are completely different.

“Street to street in a major city, things can shift dramatically,” Whittington said.

The decision layer

For Nickerson, the most important part of the Infinityy-Local Logic partnership is what she calls the “decision layer.”

“It’s not about how much information you can give someone — it’s about having the right information and answers to specific questions,” she said. “And I think we’re just at the beginning of where this can go.”

Nickerson gave the example of her daughter looking at apartments in Burlington, Vermont: She wanted to know where they were relative to campus, what the neighborhood safety was like and what was around.

“Consumers want those answers, and they want them immediately, not after filling out a form and hoping an agent calls back,” Nickerson said.

Whittington feels strongly that this type of neighborhood intelligence data should be available for renters.

“The renter is treated like a second-class citizen compared to the homebuyer, in part because there’s no commission structure creating the same incentives,” she said. “But multifamily spending is enormous, rents are high, people are staying longer, and we know buyers are buying later.”

Whittington said that renters’ questions deserve the same quality of answers. She said the experience of walking into a leasing office to schedule an appointment to see a standard unit is broken.

“We want to be able to say: I know you care where the grocery store is. I know you want to walk to a restaurant. Let’s answer those questions up front, the same way we would for a million-dollar home sale,” Whittington said.

Live for premium members

The Local Logic neighborhood intelligence data is live now for Infinityy premium members. Nickerson said that premium membership is generally $49 a month, unless the MLS has a special arrangement with them, as Miami does.

“If you go into Matrix in Miami, you’ll actually see Local Logic data as part of the Matrix experience as well,” Whittington said. “So it’s the same data across the workflow. That matters a lot. You don’t want one set of data for one context and something different from another provider. Agents and consumers trust the data, and that trust carries through.”

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