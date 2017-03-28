Top independent brokerage Madden Real Estate in Fairbanks, Alaska, owned by Wes Madden, has been sold to Keller Williams Alaska, to be merged with the Dar Walden Team, a Keller Williams mega team.Madden Real Estate has been the top real estate team in Alaska since 2009 and in the top 50 producing teams in Real Trends and in the Wall Street Journal for the same amount of time. It was a great independent team with over 4,000 transactions in 10 years, said Madden.Madden will retain a minority shareholding in his company, which has 10 agents and 10 administrative staff members, for several years to ensure the successful transition."It's important to me that the company is successful and our legacy is carried on," he said. "It's a great company; I would put it up against any in the country in terms of systems and processes," he said.Last year, the company's agents did 606 transactions, totaling $137.5 million in sales volume, in its lifetime of 10 years doing 4,500 real esta...