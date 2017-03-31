Why time-blocking is the best way to get the job done

Actively allocating time to certain tasks on your calendar seems simple, but it’s not easy!

Also referred to as time-blocking, it is an effective way of scheduling your goals. Time-blocking is a simple behavioral change that has you focus on dividing up your time versus dividing your attention.

As a real estate agent, time is your most precious resource. There seems to be enough of it to go around. However, this feeling usually builds up if you’re caught up in multitasking.

Instead of focusing on achieving one goal at a time, you’ve got all your hands busy completing various tasks. The result of multitasking is a bunch of tasks that are half finished.

Time-blocking, on the other hand, is much more focused and goal-driven. You get more done by doing one task at a time!

What are some of the benefits of time-blocking for real estate agents?

Lead generation

Gathering leads is the backbone of your real estate business.

Whether you work best in the morning or night, block time for at least two to three hours, everyday of your workweek for lead generation.

It can be done through the telephone, sending emails, holding an open house, etc.

Follow-up

Block one hour of each day for lead follow-up. Achieving business growth is integral. Your efforts in lead generation via staging an open house, writing notes, calling and emailing will pay off here.

“The fortune is in the follow-up.” – Jim Rohn, motivational speaker

Weekly appointments

Next, give priority to appointments with clients. Block time in such a way that you have enough time to get to the next client appointment as some meetings and presentations may go longer than others.

Career growth activities

Block time for company and staff meetings, monthly association meetings, etc.

You should also set aside time for professional development and continuing education courses or just learning a new piece of technology that will move your business ahead and save you time in the near future.

Administrative tasks

Time-blocking lets you finish activities such as mailing postcards, entering data into the database and creating marketing materials.

This type of work is often ignored and later piles up which is critical to your success and nurturing relationships for future business.

Personal time

Personal time, whether it is going to the gym, getting a massage, spending time with your family or seeing a movie, is significant. Time-blocking enables you to take personal time without feeling guilty or overwhelmed!

Once you have set up your time blocks, it is essential to protect them. It is important for you to make them a priority and defend your time if necessary.

You may have to learn to say “no” politely or learn the art of task delegation.

For example, if you receive a series of phone calls during your time for the lead generation, let the answering machine or secretary answer the calls. You can address those calls afterward.

Time-blocking is an effective strategy that will help you succeed in your career as a real estate agent. Get into the habit today.

Erica Simpson is the broker in charge at Erica Homes in Charlotte, North Carolina. Follow her on Facebook or connect with her on LinkedIn.

Email Erica Simpson