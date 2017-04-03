The listing description calls this property “remarkable” — and we see a lot of listings, but we’d have to agree.

And the listing photos use light and climate to showcase the home’s beauty, which is also remarkable, we think.

Coot Farm is a 600-acre estate in New Hampshire that’s almost 15,000 square feet, each one of them impeccable. No wonder it’s being listed for almost eight figures — $9,950,000.

Check out how the listing photos use both winter and spring shots.

Ready for spring?

Inside, there are some nice close-up and expanded shots of those gorgeous round rooms set inside the silo-style tower.

A few creative shots show some of the property’s details, like the winding spiral staircase.

And the light on the wall at the end of the pool suggests that the photographer waited for the perfect moment to capture this image. (Notice the reflections?)

There’s a lot more to see inside the home — including a trophy room, sun room, the “chef’s kitchen” and a gorgeous library.

See the rest of the listing photos and the full description on realtor.com.

Email Amber Taufen

Like me on Facebook! | Follow me on Twitter!