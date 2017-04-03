Outdated and unaligned with the services it provides, the real estate industry's payment model is slower than walking backwards from Boston to Montreal. Realtors invest hundreds and often thousands of dollars upfront to sell a home and toil an untold number of hours before seeing a paycheck.Historically, hefty commission rates and minimal marketing and business costs compensated for delayed payment. But today the costs of digital marketing, compressed commission rates and the complexity of deals have made selling real estate a tougher propositioin.Beholden to a gaggle of vendors who make the process unnecessarily protracted, the transaction spreads out over weeks -- even months -- with an archaic and long sales cycle and a closing process that creeps along like a security line on Monday morning at JFK Airport.Let's take the typical deal once a listing agreement is signed.Stage the house and prepare it for sale, including marketing collateral, digital placement and ad...
Most Read
by Amber Taufen | 3 days
by Gill South | 6 days
by Amber Taufen | 3 days
by Gill South | 3 days
by Anna Johansson | 7 days
Related Articles
by Joseph Rand | on Feb 27, 2017
by Patrick Stone | on Mar 15, 2017
by Brad Inman | on Mar 27, 2017
Comments