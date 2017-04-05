Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe.Contactually, a popular CRM and lead cultivation suite, has launched a new team management feature. The software historically was designed for single-agent and brokerage use.Teams are growing in popularity across the industry, and that drove the company's decision to pour resources in that direction."Contactually has responded to market demand and the increasing trend of teams in real estate by expanding its functionalities, to enable the entire spectrum of real estate professionals to focus on building authentic relationships within their spheres in just minutes a day,” Contactually co-founder and CEO Zvi Band said in a statement.Investing in a technology platform is a smart way for real estate agents to support collaboration and jointly manage transactions. Contactually's new team management product allows for routing leads to specific agents while t...
- Contactually's new team management product allows for routing leads to specific agents while team leaders monitor activity.
Comments