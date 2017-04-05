SABOR members vote to remove board chair, retain chair-elect

It's not every day that a Realtor association holds an emergency meeting for thousands of members to decide whether or not to remove the chair and chair-elect from the board of directors.But that's exactly what happened today in San Antonio, Texas, at the San Antonio Board of Realtors (SABOR).SABOR invited "its 10,000 or so members to its headquarters for an emergency meeting ... to decide whether to comply with petitions to remove the SABOR board of directors chair, Michele Bunting Ross, and chair-elect, Yvette Allen," wrote Andrea V. Brambila last week.And the results of that meeting have been delivered: Members voted Bunting Ross out as chair, but chair-elect Allen will retain her position. The background Michele Bunting RossEleven of the 19 members of the SABOR board of directors signed the petition to remove Bunting Ross and Allen. SABOR President and CEO Angela Shields did not outline the charges against the chair and chair-elect, saying that the board of dir...