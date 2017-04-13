What exactly is a full-service real estate brokerage?

In this video, Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates defines a full-service real estate brokerage.

A full-service brokerage is one that will take the listing, take care of all of the marketing and handle all of the legal aspects.

So with a full-service brokerage, you have the skills of an agent, both digital and paper marketing, and managers within that office who can answer any questions that buyers and sellers have.

Many brokerages also have an in-house escrow company for the convenience of their clients.