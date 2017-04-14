‘Hobbit’ house in Montana on the market for $595K

You can live in The Shire, and you won’t have to battle orcs, dodge the bows and arrows of elves, keep a pesky creature from stealing your ring or avoid the eye of Sauron to get there.

“The Shire of Montana,” a two-story, 1,000 square-foot guest retreat nestled in the Cougar Peak and Whitepine valleys of Trout Creek, Montana, is on the market for $595,000.

The second place winner of “The Best Themed Homes In The World” currently serves as a unique vacation spot complete with two bedrooms, a full bath, kitchen, pantry, dining and living rooms, an entertainment center and outdoor deck for parties like Middle Earth has never seen before.

The owners say the home can serve as a private family vacation house, a place for yearly company retreats, a year-round residence for someone who’d like to live a more quiet life or it can continue its life as a hotel.

If you’re still not sure about officially taking Bilbo’s place as the owner of The Shire, he’s willing to let serious buyers rent the home for a couple nights to see if it’s the perfect place.

Email Marian McPherson