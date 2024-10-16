Built in 1937 by famed architect James E. Dolman, Casa Encantada is considered one of the most iconic estates in Los Angeles and possibly the entire country, according to the property’s listing.

A Bel-Air megamansion, Casa Encantada, has returned to the market for $195 million, as Realtor.com has reported.

This marks the second time this year the property has been listed at this price, originally hitting the market in May before being temporarily removed. The listing is represented by Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency.

Situated on an 8.4-acre lot at 10644 Bellagio Road in Los Angeles, the estate overlooks the Bel-Air Country Club. Built in 1937 by famed architect James E. Dolman, Casa Encantada is considered one of the most iconic estates in Los Angeles and possibly the entire country, according to the property’s listing.

Renowned designer Peter Marino restored the mansion, blending the Deco Hollywood style of T.H. Robjohns Gibbons with thoughtful attention to every detail. The property balances grandeur with refined proportions.

The estate features a total of seven bedrooms and 20 bathrooms; the main residence offers an elegant foyer with a sweeping staircase leading to a grand entry hall with 14-foot ceilings, an informal living room with an Art Deco lucite bar and intricate period moldings. High ceilings and abundant natural light add to its allure.

Outside, the grounds are equally remarkable, featuring a 60-foot tiled pool, formal rose gardens, a tropical botanical garden and vast lawns. There’s also a professional movie screening room housed in a pool pavilion, a North/South tennis court with a viewing pavilion and a full-sized paved road encircling the estate. Landscaping by Benjamin Purdy further enhances the property’s unique character.

In 2019, Casa Encantada was named the most expensive property listed in the United States with a $225 million asking price.

