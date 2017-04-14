Agent

‘If I cut my commission, will you?’: Dealing with a sticky proposal

Agents have varying ideas about how to handle this situation
  • If buyer's brokers are asked to cut their commission to save a deal, there are a number of ways to parry the proposal.
  • But most agents think giving up some commission dollars to salvage a transaction is worth it, especially for high-end deals.

Realtor Manny Menezes recently received a tough request from a listing agent: If she chipped in some of her commission to make a deal work, would he do the same?Menezes was hesitant. He knew he was worth at least a 2.5 percent commission, nothing less. But he also knew the deal was stuck -- neither his client nor the seller were willing to budge on price.Manny MenezesSo he agreed to the discount. Both agents lowered their commission to 2 percent, and the home sold for about $1 million.“Initially, you’re never happy about having to give up commission, but you have to look at the big picture, and I did that and I decided it was the best thing to do for my client,” said Menezes, who owns Seekonk, Massachusetts-based Re/Max Elite.Should you give up commission dollars to salvage a deal?Agents have varying ideas about how to handle these sticky situations, though an informal poll suggests most would be willing to make the sacrifice, at least when it comes t...

