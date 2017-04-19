The California Association of Realtors (CAR) has been hunting for an "affordable and accessible agent-centric 3D tour software" for its members. Now, it's found a winner. CAR has announced a partnership with immoviewer to help its members "easily create virtual property tours and boost their business." The deal underscores the momentum of 3-D real estate marketing. Real estate agents can use immoviewer's toolkit to churn out lightweight 3-D tours in 30 minutes or less. They can embed the tours on websites and present them in a webinar-like format to prospective buyers. Inman has asked CAR for more details, but the deal presumably makes immoviewer's product available at a discount to members. Immoviewer's basic product, which provides up to five active tours, is listed at $69 a month on its website. The camera and tripod needed to produce the tours can be ordered there for $399, including shipping. Screenshot from a sample immoviewer tour Immoviewer’s tour...
